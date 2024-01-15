Wipro shares jump nearly 14% post-Q3 earnings; mcap climbs ₹18,168 crore

January 15, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Shares of Wipro on January 15 jumped nearly 14%, adding ₹8,168.68 crore to its market valuation, after the IT company's December quarter earnings beat estimates.

The stock zoomed 13.10% to reach its 52-week high of ₹526.45 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it rallied 13.65% to ₹529 -- its 52-week peak.

It was the biggest gainer among the Sensex and Nifty firms.

The company's market capitalisation (mcap) jumped ₹18,168.68 crore to ₹2,61,217.37 crore in early deals.

Other IT stocks - Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Tata Consultancy Services - also saw frenzied buying.

The BSE Information Technology index traded nearly 2% higher.

Benchmark equity indices hit record peaks in early trade on Monday, with the Sensex breaching the 73,000 milestone for the first time and the Nifty surging past the 22,000-mark, driven by a sharp rally in IT stocks.

IT company Wipro on Friday posted a nearly 12% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹2,694.2 crore in the December quarter amid a "cautious" demand environment and clients making conservative investments.

Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities view the Wipro results as better-than-expected.

Wipro's competitor Infosys posted a 7.3% decline in net profit, while Tata Consultancy Services and HCL reported an 8.2% and 6.2% increase in consolidated profit in the this quarter of the ongoing fiscal.

"Wipro's Q3 FY24 performance suggests inflection. Revenues (-1.7 pc on constant currency terms, quarter-on-quarter) came towards the upper end of the guided band, a first in the past four quarters," according to a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.

Wipro's consolidated revenue from operations fell 4.4% to ₹22,205.1 crore during the December quarter, as against ₹23,229 crore a year ago.

This is the fourth straight quarter when Wipro recorded decline in its IT services revenue.

Wipro said it expects de-growth or almost flat growth in revenue in the next quarter, thereby indicating a lower growth for the company for the fiscal on a year-on-year basis.