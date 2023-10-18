Wipro reports flat net profit, revenue in Q2

October 18, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

Wipro Ltd., the Bengaluru-based technology services and digital transformation firm, on Wednesday posted flat overall growth due to the macroeconomic slowdown and cutbacks in discretionary spend in global markets.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,667.3 crore compared to the net profit of ₹2,649 crore it reported in the corresponding period of a year earlier, indicating flat topline growth in the September quarter of FY24.

In Q2, Wipro’s revenue from operations stood at ₹22,515 crore, compared to ₹22,539 crore in the corresponding quarter the earlier year. The company’s revenue from the IT services segment was at $2,713.3 million, a sequential decline of 2.3%.

On the outlook for the December quarter, the company said it expected revenue from the IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,617 million to $2,672 million, a sequential guidance of -3.5% to -1.5% in constant currency terms.

The second quarter saw its large deal bookings reaching $1.3 billion, an increase of 79% YoY and 6% QoQ, while total bookings were $3.8 billion, a 6% YoY increase.

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We ended the second quarter with 22 accounts above the $100M range, which is double the number we had in FY’21. Our large deal total contract value reached $1.3 billion, highest in the last nine quarters.’‘ He further said the focus was to reduce the number of smaller clients, and smaller accounts as investing in such accounts wasn’t yielding much returns.

The Wipro top executive in his market commentary said that there was a significant reduction in discretionary spend in the market and budgets were put on hold in the BFSI and communication segments. “But our pipeline is healthy. In the next two quarters we will see a rebound,’‘ he said while addressing a media conference at Wipro’s campus at Sarjapur.

Wipro’s new Chief Financial Officer, Aparna C. Iyer, said the company would remain focused on profitable growth despite a challenging market. “There are headwinds. Our guidance reflects a weak revenue environment, but we have enough levers including fixed price productivity, deployment of AI and pyramid improvement,’‘ she said adding, the tech firm’s disciplined approach to improve efficiency, productivity and people utilisation has led to an increase of 100 bps YoY in its IT services operating margins in Q2.

Responding to a media query on several top level exits, including that of CFO Jatin Dalal recently, Mr. Delaporte explained the company laid out a strategy for a significant transformation which included resetting market strategy, investing in talent etc. “To achieve this we require diversity in talent and that’s why we hired new senior leaders. Now we have nextgen leaders in our organisation.’‘

Not visiting campuses until scheduled onboarding is over

Saurabh Govil, the firm’s Chief Human Resources Officer, said the focus in the current quarter would be on honouring commitments to freshers and completing onboarding. “We have been onboarding freshers in the last quarter and will continue to onboard the remaining ones to honour our commitments before we go to campuses again. By that time we will also have a better view of the market.’‘

Wipro was working on faster bench deployment. In the last quarter, talent utilisation increased to 84.5%--an improvement of 80 basis points quarter-over-quarter, Mr. Delaporte added.

Wipro’s total headcount declined for the fourth straight quarter, falling by 5,051 in Q2.

Wipro announces business restructuring

The board of directors of Wipro approved the merger of five wholly-owned subsidiaries of Wipro with Wipro Ltd, as per a regulatory filing made by the tech firm on Wednesday. These subsidiaries are Wipro HR Services India, Wipro Overseas IT Services, Wipro Technology Product Services, Wipro Trademarks Holding, and Wipro VLSI Design Services India.

