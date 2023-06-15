ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro opens 5G innovation centre in Austin

June 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, opened a new 5G-Def-i Innovation Centre in Austin, Texas, to help clients realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services, said a company statement.

The centre would leverage Wipro’s 5G Def-i platform and provide fully integrated offerings for 24X7 product qualification, compliance, pre-certification, and interoperability testing with industry accreditation, Wipro said.

The new facility is expected to provide a controlled environment designed to simulate real-world conditions, allowing clients to optimise the performance of 5G networks and devices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US