Wipro opens 5G innovation centre in Austin

June 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Limited, a technology services and consulting company, opened a new 5G-Def-i Innovation Centre in Austin, Texas, to help clients realise the benefits of 5G technology through safer, more sustainable, and compliant products and services, said a company statement.

The centre would leverage Wipro’s 5G Def-i platform and provide fully integrated offerings for 24X7 product qualification, compliance, pre-certification, and interoperability testing with industry accreditation, Wipro said.

The new facility is expected to provide a controlled environment designed to simulate real-world conditions, allowing clients to optimise the performance of 5G networks and devices.

