Wipro named in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s CEI

Wipro has been named to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the company said in a statement.
The company scored 95 out of 100 marks in multiple categories, including workplace protections and inclusive benefits.
The CEI is a premier benchmarking survey and report on U.S. corporate policies and practices relating to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign. This is the third time that Wipro has been included in the CEI.
“Cultivating a culture of inclusion and making it a way of life requires a sustained and conscious effort,’’ said Sunita Cherian, chief culture officer and senior vice-president, corporate human resources, Wipro Ltd.
