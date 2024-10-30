GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wipro, Microsoft collaborate to accelerate migration to RISE with SAP

Published - October 30, 2024 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Limited, Bengaluru-based technology services and consulting company on Wednesday announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft and SAP.

The initiative is designed to help clients significantly improve the speed and effectiveness of RISE with SAP migrations on the Microsoft Cloud. RISE with SAP is an offering that helps clients transform on-premises SAP ERP systems, modernise business processes, and become more agile in the cloud.

“By leveraging our industry-leading digital capabilities, together with the expertise of partners, we are well positioned to accelerate our client’ transformation into intelligent enterprises, driving them towards sustainable growth,’‘ claimed Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global SAP Practice Leader, Wipro Limited.

Through the collaboration, Wipro would be able to offer clients a strategic roadmap and best practices to fully harness the potential of RISE with SAP, enhancing digital operations, overall efficiency, and improved customer experiences, said a company statement.

October 30, 2024

