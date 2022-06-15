Wipro merges lighting, seating solutions businesses

Move aimed at offer wider solutions to customers in B2B space: Dhir

Bengaluru

Wipro Lighting has announced the creation of a new business unit combining commercial lighting and seating solutions. The new unit – Commercial & Institutional Business – would be led by Anuj Dhir and would focus on both lighting and seating solutions, the company said.

The new organisation has been created to enable greater synergies and accelerate growth by leveraging Wipro’s common dealership network, as well as servicing customers, the lighting solutions provider said in a statement.

On the rationale behind combining the two units, Mr. Dhir, VP and Business Head for Commercial & Institutional Business, said, “By combining Commercial Lighting and Seating Solution businesses, we aim to offer wider solutions to our customers in the B2B space. It will give us opportunities to make more investments in the existing markets while opening up newer segments and markets. We will also add more products and solutions.”