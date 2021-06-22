Wipro Lighting partners Enlighted for smarter workplaces

Bengaluru

22 June 2021 22:37 IST

Wipro Lighting, a lighting and Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions firm, has partnered Enlighted, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for commercial buildings, to deliver smarter workplaces.

Wipro Lighting and Enlighted were integrating their solutions and technologies to create smarter buildings across multiple customer segments. The integration of Enlighted sensors into Wipro’s LED luminaires could save up to 85% lighting energy and reduce overall utility costs. said Wipro Lighting claimed in a statement.

