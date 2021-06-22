Business

Wipro Lighting partners Enlighted for smarter workplaces

Wipro Lighting, a lighting and Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions firm, has partnered Enlighted, a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for commercial buildings, to deliver smarter workplaces.

Wipro Lighting and Enlighted were integrating their solutions and technologies to create smarter buildings across multiple customer segments. The integration of Enlighted sensors into Wipro’s LED luminaires could save up to 85% lighting energy and reduce overall utility costs. said Wipro Lighting claimed in a statement.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 22, 2021 10:38:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/wipro-lighting-partners-enlighted-for-smarter-workplaces/article34917711.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY