Wipro lets go of 452 freshers after ‘poor performance’ in assessment

The evaluation process included assessments to align employees with the business objectives of the organisation and requirements of its clients, the company said

January 20, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Wipro Ltd. on Friday said it let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly even after training.

“We had to let go of 452 freshers after they performed poorly in assessments repeatedly even after training,’‘ said the company responding to a query from The Hindu.

The evaluation process included assessments to align employees with the business objectives of the organisation and requirements of its clients, the company said.

This systematic and comprehensive performance evaluation process triggered a series of actions such as mentoring and retraining and in some cases separation of certain employees from the company, it clarified.

“At Wipro, we take pride in holding ourselves to the highest standards. In line with the standards, we aim to set for ourselves, we expect every entry-level employee to have a certain level of proficiency in their designated area of work,’‘ the tech firm further said.

Wipro fired 300 of its employees after finding out that they were working with one of its competitors at the same time (moonlighting), its Chairman Rishad Premji had said in September.

