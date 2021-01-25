Business

Wipro is top employer 2021 in Australia

Wipro Ltd. on Monday said it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Australia for 2021, for the second consecutive year.

The company was acknowledged for learning and development, talent strategy, leadership development, talent acquisition, onboarding and performance management, it said in a statement.

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute, said, “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, Wipro has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.”

N.S. Bala, CEO, APMEA Strategic Market Unit, Wipro Ltd., said, “We have actively prioritised our employees’ professional development to align with the emerging technology and domain needs of our clients. I extend my congratulations to all our employees, clients and partners who have made this journey possible for us.”

