Wipro GE Healthcare forms Intercontinental, a new business region worth $3 billion

There is a growing need to improve access to medical technology and precision medicine across India: Azim Premji

Wipro GE Healthcare, medical technology and diagnostics innovator, has announced the formation of a new Intercontinental Region within GE Healthcare.

The Intercontinental region is nearly a $3 billion business unit with 10,000 employees, covering over 60 countries across Latin America, India & South Asia, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, said the company in a statement on March 23.

The company also inducted Elie Chaillot, President and CEO, GE Healthcare Intercontinental, to its Board of Directors. Azim Premji, Chairman, Wipro GE Healthcare and Chairman, Wipro Enterprises said, “There is a growing need to improve access to medical technology and precision medicine across India. Elie brings with him deep commercial and global leadership experience and we are delighted to have him on the board of directors.’‘

Mr. Chaillot has two decades of experience in the Healthcare industry. For GE Healthcare, he has led teams in Europe, Russia and the Middle East to Africa and Japan. Prior to this, he was Vice-President & CEO of GE Healthcare’s Services division for Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), responsible for the development and execution of the life-cycle business and operations across more than 100 countries.

“India is a high priority, growth market for GE Healthcare, with the potential to become a manufacturing and technology hub for the world,” said Mr. Chaillot. The company also announced the appointment of Shishir Gupta, as the Head of Growth and Strategic Initiatives for South Asia.

Earlier, he led Molecular Diagnostics business unit across South Asia for Roche Diagnostics. He will be reporting to Shravan Subramanyam, Managing Director, Wipro GE Healthcare and will be responsible for driving growth opportunities across South Asia, as per the release.