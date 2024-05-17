Wipro COO Amit Choudhary steps down

IT major Wipro’s chief operating officer (COO) Amit Choudhary has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. The company on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as the new COO effective immediately. Mr. Jain joined Wipro in 2023 as the Global Head of Business Operations. He brings in over 30 years of experience in leading large, diverse teams, scaling up global operations, and deploying Lean Six Sigma and design thinking principles to drive operational excellence and business transformation.

