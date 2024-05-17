GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wipro COO Amit Choudhary steps down

Updated - May 17, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Published - May 17, 2024 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

IT major Wipro’s chief operating officer (COO) Amit Choudhary has stepped down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. The company on Friday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Jain as the new COO effective immediately. Mr. Jain joined Wipro in 2023 as the Global Head of Business Operations. He brings in over 30 years of experience in leading large, diverse teams, scaling up global operations, and deploying Lean Six Sigma and design thinking principles to drive operational excellence and business transformation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.