Wipro Consumer Care acquires Kerala’s ready-to-cook brand Brahmins

April 20, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brahmins, a traditional vegetarian, spice mix and ready-to-cook brand located in Kerala. Followed by its recent acquisition of Nirapara, the company said it was looking at becoming a sizable player in the packaged foods segment.

Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises, said, “In Kerala, Brahmins is a strong heritage brand leading the spice and ready- to-cook category with a significant consumer recall. I am particularly impressed by the highly competent and dedicated team.”

“The high-quality standards adopted by Brahmins have played a key role in making it one of the most significant players in the market. We intend to make this – our 14th acquisition – as successful as our previous ones,” he added.

This acquisition will be the 14th so far for Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting.

