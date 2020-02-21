Wipro buys CX firm Rational Interaction in Washington

Bengaluru

Wipro Digital, the digital business unit of Wipro Limited, has acquired Rational Interaction, a full-service digital customer experience (CX) company in Washington.

The buyout, whose value is not known, is expected to scale Wipro Digital’s offering for Chief Marketing Officers.

“This acquisition comes at a time when companies increasingly compete solely on CX, and the market for CX spending is growing exponentially,” said Rajan Kohli, President and Head, Wipro Digital, Wipro Limited.

“Discovering, refining and optimising the customer experience from first impression through repeat sale requires best-in-class talent, unique marketing technologies and methodologies, and the ability to scale and demonstrate payback quickly. Together, Wipro and Rational Interaction are a perfect combination for CMOs,’’ he added.

Rational Interaction helps brands create sustained CX programme success, with core offerings that include strategic advising, customer acquisition, and customer lifecycle management. Set up in 2009, the CX firm has more than 300 employees worldwide.