Wipro buys automation firm PARI

Bengaluru

10 December 2020 22:24 IST

Buys Pune firm Precision Automation and Robotics India

Wipro Infrastructure Engineering’s Industrial Automation Business signed an agreement to acquire Precision Automation and Robotics India (PARI), an industrial automation company based in Pune.

Wipro declined to comment on the size of the deal. PARI reported a revenue of ₹500 crore for FY20 while Wipro posted a revenue of ₹2,500 crore from the industrial automation business last fiscal.

The combined capabilities of Wipro Infrastructure Engineering and PARI would help broaden its offering and expand global footprint and strengthen its ability to forge deeper customer relationships in India and overseas, Wipro said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Pratik Kumar, CEO, Wipro Infrastructure Engineering, said, “We ventured into the Industrial Automation business with the vision to be among the leading players globally. Over the last few years, we have built significant capabilities and partnerships. With PARI’s addition to the Wipro family, our combined strength makes us a complete industrial automation company capable of serving customers globally and offers significant growth opportunities in the future.”

Founded in 1990, PARI has deployed over 1,500 automated systems worldwide across more than 75 global customers. It has facilities in Pune and in Detroit.