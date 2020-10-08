Wipro board to consider buy-back plan

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday said its board would consider a buy-back plan at its October 13 board meeting. The announcement comes on a day when larger rival Tata Consultancy Services cleared an up to ₹16,000 crore buy-back plan.
“... the board of directors will be considering a proposal of buy-back of equity shares of the company at the... meeting scheduled to be held on October 13, 2020,” Wipro said in a regulatory filing. However, no other details were provided. Wipro is also slated to announce its results for the September quarter that day.
