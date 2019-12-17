Business

Wipro best employer in Australia

Tech major Wipro said it has been recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer in Australia, for 2020.

The Top Employers lnstitute Global Certification Programme is a prestigious certification in the region and has recognised more than 1,500 Top Employers in 118 countries across five continents. The assessment is based on an HR Best Practice Survey that encompasses over 100 questions covering topics such as Talent, Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, On-boarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture. Some 600 people have participated in the study.

