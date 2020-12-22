Wipro bags $700-million, 5-year deal from Metro

Wipro on Tuesday announced a digital and IT partnership with Metro AG, a global wholesale firm.
The estimated deal value for the the first five years is about $700 million. Wipro will take over the IT units of Metro in Germany and Romania. More than 1,300 Metro employees across Germany, Romania and India will become part of Wipro.
According to statement from Wipro, given the client’s intention to extend the project up to four additional years, the spend could potentially go up to $1 billion. The tech firm will deliver a technology, engineering and solutions transformation programme for Metro as it positions itself as a wholesale 360-degree provider in the hotel, restaurant, and catering food industry.
Separately, Infosys announced a long-term strategic partnership with Daimler AG for IT infrastructure transformation. According to sources, this is a $1-billion deal and is the second mega contract this year for the IT firm after it bagged the Vanguard project. Automotive IT infrastructure experts in Europe, the U.S. and APAC will transition from Daimler AG to Infosys.
In a statement Infosys said it was well placed for this transition, having integrated more than 16,000 employees via other partnerships in recent years with a high acceptance, retention and satisfaction rate.
