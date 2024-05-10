Wipro appoints Vinay Firake as CEO for APMEA region

Wipro Ltd. has appointed Vinay Firake as Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, India, Middle East & Africa (APMEA) Strategic Market Unit (SMU), with immediate effect.

Mr. Firake will report to Srini Pallia and will also join Wipro’s executive board. He succeeds Anis Chenchah, who is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Firake will be based in Dubai. He has been with Wipro for 26 years, serving in various leadership roles. Most recently he served as Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Wipro-Nordics Business Unit based in Stockholm, where he led operations across all industries and services. Prior to that, he led the Manufacturing & Automotive Business Unit in Europe and held various roles spanning Europe and North America.

