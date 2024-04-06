Wipro appoints Srini Pallia as CEO & MD

April 06, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wipro Ltd. on Saturday appointed Srini Pallia as the CEO and MD with immediate effect. According to a company statement, Thierry Delaporte, who took the company through a significant transformation in the last four years, would step down to pursue passions outside the workplace.

Mr. Delaporte was Wipro’s first expatriate CEO and MD and played a significant role in leading the company during tough market conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, said an analyst.

Mr. Pallia, a member of the Wipro Executive Board, has been with Wipro for over three decades and most recently served as the CEO for Americas, Wipro’s biggest and fastest-growing strategic market. In this role, he oversaw diverse industry sectors, established their vision, and implemented growth strategies, resulting in increased market shares within these sectors, as per the statement.

“Srini is an ideal leader to lead Wipro at this pivotal moment for our company and industry. Over the past four years, Wipro has undergone a major transformation under the most challenging external conditions. Srini has been an integral part of this journey,’‘ said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Ltd.

“His client-centric approach, growth mindset, strong execution focus, and his commitment to Wipro’s values, make him the perfect fit as we enter the next chapter of growth and profitability,” he added.

Mr. Premjij said Mr. Delaporte would continue until the end of May, working closely with Mr. Pallia and himself to ensure a smooth transition.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Thierry for his leadership at Wipro. The changes he implemented have better positioned us for the future. We have optimised our structure, enhanced our leadership, prioritized partnerships, and improved our overall efficiency. This provides a strong foundation for Srini to effectively build upon further,’‘ he said.

Mr. Pallia joined Wipro in 1992 and has held many leadership positions, including President of Wipro’s Consumer Business Unit and Global head of Business Application Services.

‘’I am excited to build on the strong foundation established by Thierry and lead Wipro on its next growth trajectory. I have built my entire career at Wipro, and I have a deep appreciation of our 78-year history and our incredible team of more than 240,000 associates,’‘ he said.

The leader will be based in New Jersey and report to Chairman Rishad Premji.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering, and a master’s in management studies from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He graduated from Harvard Business School’s Leading Global Businesses executive program, and the Advanced Leadership Program at McGill Executive Institute.

