ADVERTISEMENT

Wipro appoints head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring

August 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Ltd. appointed Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring, which claims to offer forward-looking solutions, comprising  intelligent insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity, for large-scale enterprise transformation to global clients. Mr. Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI and the recent launch of Wipro ai360.

Mr. Singh has more than 30 years experience in the technology consulting space and was previously a senior partner at Deloitte, where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation. He will report to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner & President, Enterprise Futuring, Wipro said in a communique.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US