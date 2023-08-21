Wipro appoints head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring

August 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wipro Ltd. appointed Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring, which claims to offer forward-looking solutions, comprising intelligent insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity, for large-scale enterprise transformation to global clients. Mr. Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI and the recent launch of Wipro ai360.

Mr. Singh has more than 30 years experience in the technology consulting space and was previously a senior partner at Deloitte, where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation. He will report to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner & President, Enterprise Futuring, Wipro said in a communique.

