HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wipro appoints Senior Vice President and Global AI Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring

August 21, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated August 23, 2023 03:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Wipro Ltd. appointed Brijesh Singh as Senior Vice President and Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring, which claims to offer forward-looking solutions, comprising  intelligent insights and data, application platforms, digital operations, and cybersecurity, for large-scale enterprise transformation to global clients. Mr. Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI and the recent launch of Wipro ai360.

Mr. Singh has more than 30 years experience in the technology consulting space and was previously a senior partner at Deloitte, where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation. He will report to Nagendra Bandaru, Managing Partner & President, Enterprise Futuring, Wipro said in a communique.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.