Wipro appoints Amit Choudhary as COO

Wipro on Thursday appointed Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Wipro Executive Board.

Mr. Choudhary would be responsible for improving organisational and operational efficiency and helping drive sustainable growth. He would work closely with Wipro’s leadership teams across the organisation on transformation initiatives with the aim of improving customer-centricity, the tech firm said in a statement.

The new COO would manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO, CISO, and Enterprise Risk Management functions.. Amit joins Wipro from Capgemini, where he was the Chief Operating Officer for the Financial Services Business Unit, as well as a member of their Executive Committee. Prior to Capgemini, Amit held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems,

“Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients,’‘ said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro..