Wipro announces 5-year business partnership with ServiceNow

May 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Wipro on Thursday announced a five-year business partnership with ServiceNow, a Santal Clara-based software firm, to invest in and bring new offerings to market that will empower clients to drive business transformation, overcome business challenges, and deliver better value.

The agreement that would expand the existing partnership between the companies was expected to help accelerate Wipro’s goal of building a $1 billion business with ServiceNow by the end of 2026, Wipro said in a statement.

Under the partnership Wipro and ServiceNow would deliver joint clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services. The partnership would cover all global geographies and would iniitially focus on four key industries: financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy and utilities, it further said.

