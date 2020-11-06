WinZo announces $5 mn fund to aid game developers

Online gaming platform WinZO on Friday announced a $5 million fund to help the game-developer ecosystem in the country. This is the second such fund that the company has announced. Earlier in July 2019, WinZo had announced a $1.5 million fund, for which it had received over 250 applications. Of these. the company deployed capital in nine teams.

Paavan Nanda, Co-founder, WinZO Games, said, “Through this initiative, we are committed to uplift the Indian gaming ecosystem which is at the cusp of disruption. We are not just focusing on gaming projects but also equally keen to evaluate game ops, streaming, esports, etc.-related proposals. We also ensure a sustainable revenue stream by providing a ready-made market for the selected projects by introducing them to our 25 million plus registered user base.”