Windlas Biotech unveils IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) of Windlas Biotech Ltd., a maker of pharma formulations, will open on August 4. The price band has been fixed at ₹448 to ₹460 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. Bids can be made for a minimum of 30 shares and in multiples of 30 shares thereafter. The IPO comprises fresh issue of up to ₹165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,142,067 shares by selling investors.


