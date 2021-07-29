The initial public offering (IPO) of Windlas Biotech Ltd., a maker of pharma formulations, will open on August 4. The price band has been fixed at ₹448 to ₹460 per equity share of the face value of ₹5. Bids can be made for a minimum of 30 shares and in multiples of 30 shares thereafter. The IPO comprises fresh issue of up to ₹165 crore and an offer for sale of up to 5,142,067 shares by selling investors.
Windlas Biotech unveils IPO
Special Correspondent
MUMBAI ,
July 29, 2021 22:45 IST
Special Correspondent
MUMBAI ,
July 29, 2021 22:45 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jul 29, 2021 10:45:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/windlas-biotech-unveils-ipo/article35615731.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story