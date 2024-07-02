ADVERTISEMENT

Windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil hiked to ₹6,000 per tonne

Published - July 02, 2024 10:42 am IST - New Delhi

The new rates are effective from July 2,

PTI

A file photo of MRPL

The government has hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to ₹6,000 per tonne, from ₹3,250 per tonne, with effect from Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explained | What is windfall tax and why are countries imposing it on the energy sector right now?

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED).

The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at 'nil'.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new rates are effective from July 2, an official notification said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies.

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices of the previous two weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

taxes and duties

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US