Windfall tax on crude petroleum reduced to ₹1,850 per tonne

Published - August 31, 2024 11:51 am IST - New Delhi

“The new rates are effective from August 31, 2024,” an official notification issued on August 30 said

PTI

Representational image only.

The government has cut the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil to ₹1,850 per tonne, from ₹2,100 per tonne with effect from Saturday (August 31, 2024.)

The tax is levied in the form of Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED). The SAED on the export of diesel, petrol and jet fuel or ATF, has been retained at ‘nil’. “The new rates are effective from August 31, 2024,” an official notification issued late on Friday (August 30, 2024) said.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, 2022, joining a host of nations that tax supernormal profits of energy companies. The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.

