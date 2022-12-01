Windfall-profit tax on crude oil halved, levy on export of diesel too slashed

December 01, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - New Delhi

The revised tax rates become effective from December 2

PTI

The government on Thursday slashed to less than half the windfall-profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and also reduced the levy on diesel.

The revised tax rates become effective from December 2.

The tax on crude oil produced by firms such as state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been reduced to ₹4,900 per tonne from the existing ₹10,200 per tonne, as per a government notification issued on Thursday.

In the fortnightly revision of windfall profit tax, the government cut the rate on export of diesel to ₹8 per litre from ₹10.5 per litre. The levy includes ₹1.5 per litre as road infrastructure cess.

The special additional excise duty on petrol continues to remain nil and that on aviation fuel ATF at ₹5 a litre.

When the levy was first introduced, a windfall tax on export of petrol alongside diesel and ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) too was levied. But the tax on petrol was scrapped in subsequent fortnightly reviews.

While windfall profit tax is calculated by taking away any price that producers are getting above a threshold, the levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments. These margins are primarily a difference of international oil price realised and the cost.

India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of ₹6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and ₹13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel. A ₹23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

