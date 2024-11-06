Will work closely with new U.S. administration: Nasscom

Nasscom on Wednesday said as the tech industry association in India representing Indian and U.S. tech companies, it looked forward to working closely with the new U.S. Administration led by Donald J Trump.

The tech trade body said it was committed to strengthen the dynamic tech partnership between India and US.

‘’We look forward to collaborating on various areas including AI and cybersecurity. We also remain committed to advancing this collaboration for a democratic, inclusive and sustainable innovation ecosystem,’‘ it said in a statement released to congratulate Mr. Trump on his election victory.

According to Nasscom, The tech sector is the key lynchpin of the U.S.-India bilateral engagement. The U.S. is the largest market for India’s $254 billion tech sector where its overall contribution is $80 billion to U.S. GDP. ‘‘Importantly, the industry plays a key role in supporting U.S. companies in strengthening the U.S. economy,’‘ it said.

Conversely, India is a prime destination for American businesses, with over 1,000 U.S. companies that are driving innovation and leveraging India’s digital infrastructure to create competitive solutions, the note further said.