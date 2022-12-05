Will support govt. to strengthen Data Protection Bill from privacy, innovation perspective: Nasscom

December 05, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

All new rules that come up in the country will be put up for public consultation in line with the Parliamentary mandate, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Hindu Bureau

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) on Monday said it would work with the government to strengthen the recently-introduced Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 from a privacy and innovation perspective.

The apex body representatives, along with industry leaders, start-ups, and SMEs recently met Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and and Secretary MeitY Alkesh Kumar Sharma to provide their initial feedback and suggestions on the bill.

Mr. Vaishnaw told the industry representatives that the Bill was designed to be simple to not just read, but also to implement, as it would serve as a horizontal baseline that would cut across sectors and use cases.

Moreover, the Minister said, it was important for such a law to remain flexible and agile to technological changes.

Mr. Vaishnaw also informed the industry representatives that a Data Protection Board would be designed to redress concerns and complaints regarding data.

“As the Bill gets finalised, on cross-border data flows, the government will ensure that the approach focusses on strengthening data protection without disrupting data flows,’‘ he told the delegation.

The technology-neutral design of the Bill combined with a focus on leveraging technology to enhance the effectiveness of the data protection board and enable consent management were noted as key features that would help the Bill meet its objectives, he further said.

On cross-border data flows, industry representatives said, a framework prepared in consultation with government departments, sectoral regulators, and public consultations should provide a clear, proportionate and enabling framework.

In response to this, the Minister said all new rules that come up in the country would be put up for public consultation in line with the Parliamentary mandate.

