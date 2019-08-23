Business

Will promote investment, ease doing business:FIEO

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with finance secretary Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 23, 2019.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with finance secretary Rajiv Kumar during a press conference in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 23, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations president Sharad Kumar Saraf said infusion of funds to recapitalise PSBs will go a long-way in giving a boost to the economy.

The measures announced by the government will help in promoting investments, demand and ease of doing business, exporters’ body FIEO said on Friday.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president Sharad Kumar Saraf said the release of funds to recapitalise public sector banks will go a long-way in easing liquidity, further giving the much-needed boost to the economy in such challenging times.

“The announcements made by the government are aimed at investment stimulus, demand stimulus, ease of doing business and recognition to wealth creators,” the FIEO president said in a statement.

According to Mr. Saraf, simplifying the GST would further help the trade and industry overcome their problems of liquidity and capital requirements.

