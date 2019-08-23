Will promote investment, ease doing business:FIEO

The measures announced by the government will help in promoting investments, demand and ease of doing business, exporters’ body FIEO said on Friday.

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president Sharad Kumar Saraf said the release of funds to recapitalise public sector banks will go a long-way in easing liquidity, further giving the much-needed boost to the economy in such challenging times.

Demand stimulus

“The announcements made by the government are aimed at investment stimulus, demand stimulus, ease of doing business and recognition to wealth creators,” the FIEO president said in a statement.

According to Mr. Saraf, simplifying the GST would further help the trade and industry overcome their problems of liquidity and capital requirements.