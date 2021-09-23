Will meet 2022 deadline for CEPA, says UAE minister

UAE wants to be part of India’s $1-tn export goal: Al Zeyoudi

As formal negotiations for the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) kicked off on Thursday, the UAE’s foreign trade minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said the pact was a natural extension of traditionally strong bilateral ties, and exuded confidence about meeting the March 2022 deadline for the CEPA.

“Our relation is beyond the timeline and those agreements. The agreements for us are formalities, a showcase to the whole world,” he told The Hindu.

The pact with India is among the first of several that United Arab Emirates (UAE) is exploring, as it completes 50 years and makes a bid to reorient its economic future. The UAE is pursuing similar trade and economic partnership deals with countries such as the U.K., Turkey, Kenya and South Korea, he said. The high-level joint task force on investments, which will meet next week, had already managed to sort out many barriers, he said.

The UAE is hopeful that the CEPA, combined with easier investment flows, will enable the two countries’ businesses to tap global opportunities together, given their synergies and complementarities in different sectors. “We want to be part of the 1 trillion dollar exports target that India’s Commerce Ministry has set,” the minister said.