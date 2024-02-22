GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will invest in people, products, infra in India, says Turtle Wax global CEO

February 22, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Turtle Wax, a Chicago-based automotive appearance products company, on Thursday, said it would investment in infrastructure, innovative products and world-class services in India to standardise the highly unorganised auto appearance (car detailing) market in the country.

Denis John Healy III, Global CEO, Turtle Wax was in Bengaluru to inaugurate the company’s first ‘experience centre and car studio’ in India. The 1500-sq.-ft. facility will showcase innovations and excellence that is possible in car detailing. The company also announced the launch of Smart Shield, a paint protection film in the country.

‘’India has been setting new benchmarks in the category with its expansion, footprints, distribution, and OEM approvals. In the past five years, we have witnessed the evolving customer preferences and acceptance toward car care, which gives us the confidence to invest more,’‘ said Mr. Healy.

India has been witnessing a growing car care culture, not just in major cities, but also across Tier II and Tier III towns, observed Sajan Murali Puravangara, MD, Turtle Wax Car Care India.

