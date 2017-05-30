Business

Will clear ₹25,000 cr. debt: RCom

Debt-laden telecom operator Reliance Communications said on Tuesday it had told lenders that it would repay ₹25,000 crore before September 30 this year, expected to be generated from two business deals.

“RCom has formally advised all its lenders that it will be making repayment of an aggregate amount of ₹25,000 crore from the proceeds of these two transactions, on or before September 30, 2017,” the company said in a statement.

RCom’s net debt stood at a whopping Rs 44,345.30 crore as on March 31 this year.

The assertion comes at a time when there are growing conerns over the company’s debt repayment capability.

