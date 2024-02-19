GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will appoint new member in lieu of Rajadhyaksha on 16th Finance panel: FinMin

February 19, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance Ministry on Monday said that it would appoint a new member of the Sixteenth Finance Commission after economist Dr. Niranjan Rajadhyaksha, executive director, Artha Global, who was appointed as its member on January 31, expressed his inability to take up this responsibility due to unforeseen personal circumstances. “Action will be taken to appoint a Member of the 16th Commission in lieu of Dr. Rajadhyaksha,” the Ministry said in a statement. The Commission, which has to submit its recommendations on the revenue sharing formula between the Centre and States for the five-year period beginning April 2026, had held its first meeting on February 14.

