Wildcraft unveils COVID-19 gear, ramps up staff

11 June 2020 23:11 IST

Firm comes out with PPEs, ‘super mask’

To make its employees stay put during the nationwide lockdown period, Wildcraft India immediately diversified its product portfolio by making products connected with the well being of the public, said a top official.

Wildcraft India, a manufacturer of outdoor clothing and footwear, has developed a re-usable PPE coverall to assist the Ministry of Textiles in meeting its urgent requirements and address the needs of Indian medical professionals to combat COVID-19. Besides, the company produces ‘super mask’ with a proprietary filtration system for three types of particles. The product has been approved by government- accredited agencies, according to the company.

“COVID-19 has brought forth a new normal. This new normal requires one to relook at our ways, our beliefs, our attitudes. At Wildcraft, we believe we should use our passion as a fuel and propel ourselves to embrace the uncertain. We started making COVID-19 related products from the first week of March. Recently, we unveiled a versatile, functionally-engineered, head-to-toe product line, which included tactical gear category,” said Gaurav Dublish, co-founder, Wildcraft India Pvt. Ltd.

“As we continue to progress in this battle against an unprecedented virus, we plan on continuing to equip and enable our consumers with our line up of face shields, combat kits and sleeping bags, among others,” he added.

Stating they were planning to hire more people to create one lakh jobs by the year end, Siddharth Sood, co-founder, said this was to ensure they created products at a time when there was none to serve the medical professionals, security personnel and civilians.

During March 2020, Wildcraft employed more than 3,700 people. In the last 60 days, it had scaled up its manufacturing facilities by collaborating with more than 60 factories through a hub and spoke model and today, the company employed about 30,000 people in the States of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

“We do plan to continue to ramp up our both manufacturing facilities as well as the number of employees. We have already hired 32,000 people and are looking to hire another 60,000 people. They will be partially on Wildcraft rolls and partially on third party rolls,” Mr. Sood said.

About the migrant workers, he said during this crisis, a lot of the workforce across the country wanted to go back to their homes as they felt it was safe to do so. However, at Wildcraft, as we kick-started the new line of business almost immediately, most of our workforce did not opt to leave. Through the course of this difficult period, we ensured our employees are well equipped, safe and enabled with job security, Mr. Dublish said.

“We haven’t resorted to lay offs or pay cuta. Instead, we took care of them and doubled their pay during April 2020. But, it is a one-time affair,” Mr. Sood said.