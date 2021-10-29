Wibmo unveils Tridentity offline OTP solution

Wibmo Inc., a provider of business-critical digital payment solutions, has introduced Tridentity, an out-of-band multi-factor authentication solution which integrates with mobile banking apps.

The solution offers authentication methods such as offline OTP, push notifications, biometric, the firm said adding that the solution can be integrated as software development kit (SDK) to perform uniform authentication for digital payment channels

The solution’s ambit helps on payment transactions and adds to multiple use-cases such as adding beneficiaries, funds transfers, bank account login making it simpler and more secure than ever before with the multifaceted solution, the firm said.

Suresh Rajagopalan, CEO, Wibmo Inc said, “The security challenges with SMS delivery, abandoned carts, and low success rates have been intrinsic of the SMS OTP model since its inception. It is a time when consumers want convenience as well as speed and security; if SMS delivery fails or is delayed, the consumer's experience is impacted.”

“With Tridentity, this is the very issue that we aims to address. Now, consumers can seamlessly authenticate for all payment channels using an array of customisable solutions,” he said.