Why measuring alpha is no mean task

Twin risks: An active fund carries both benchmark risk, which could be higher when it carries out-of-benchmark stocks, and an active risk that it may generate negative alpha. | Photo Credit: kirisa99

Alpha is not a number you arrive at by just comparing a fund’s return with its benchmark, it needs skill and luck to generate one

If you invest in active funds, it means you are seeking alpha. Alpha refers to the excess returns that a portfolio generates over an appropriate benchmark. In this article, we discuss why measuring alpha could be challenging.

Best-practice alpha

Alpha is not a number that you determine by simply comparing a fund’s return with its benchmark. Why? Your default investment choice is an index fund (or a low-cost exchange-traded fund) unless you have a strong reason to buy an active fund. For instance, if you want a fund benchmarked to the Nifty Index, you should be investing in a Nifty Index fund.

This is because choosing an active fund is not easy. Alpha generation is a combination of skill and luck and distinguishing the two is not easy.

Now, an open-end index fund has similar risk as its benchmark as it holds stocks in similar proportion to its benchmark; the marginal difference in weights can be attributed to the cash the fund must hold to meet redemption requests.

Extending this argument, an active fund benchmarked to the Nifty Index must bet on stocks and sectors within that benchmark and generate alpha.

That is, you always have two choices — investing in an index fund or an active fund with similar market risk. This argument means that a large-cap fund must carry a similar risk as a large-cap benchmark would. Let us call this best-practice alpha.

It is the same argument for mid-cap and small-cap funds. In fact, the first step in determining alpha is to test the validity of a fund’s benchmark- whether the fund is true to its benchmark.

You must have observed that large-cap funds typically hold some mid-cap stocks. The reason is because SEBI defines a large-cap fund as one that must have at least 80% in large-cap stocks, providing flexibility for such funds to invest in mid-caps and, perhaps, small-caps. This means the alpha you determine by comparing returns of a large-cap fund with large-cap benchmark returns is not based on an “appropriate benchmark”. That is, the fund is not taking similar risk as its benchmark index to generate alpha. SEBI’s guideline provides more flexibility for mid-cap and small-cap style funds; such funds must hold at least 65% of those respective styles.

It is moot if you can have a benchmark that aligns with these guidelines. Perhaps, a benchmark that is 80% large-cap index and 20% mid-cap? But what if some large-cap funds continually shift between mid-caps and small-caps for their 20% exposure?

In October last, SEBI issued a guideline calling for uniformity in benchmarks across mutual fund schemes. This guideline requires a two-tier benchmark for a large-cap fund; the first tier is a broad style benchmark, say, NSE 100 Index, and another a bespoke benchmark within the style, say, Nifty 50 Index.

This guideline does not, however, consider out-of-benchmark stocks that a fund can invest in. The resultant alpha cannot be, therefore, best-practice alpha.

The objective of this discussion is to show that a fund’s alpha cannot be easily measured, given the freedom a mutual fund has in creating a style-based portfolio. You might invest in an active fund based on its past performance, without considering the risk that out-of-benchmark stocks can lead to losses in the following year resulting in negative alpha.

Note that an index fund carries only benchmark risk — the risk that the benchmark you choose underperforms the broad market. An active fund, on the other hand, carries both benchmark risk (which could be higher when it carries out-of-benchmark stocks) and active risk (the risk that the fund may generate negative alpha). Remember alpha, which comes from taking active risk, is a combination of skill and luck.

(The author offers training programmes for individuals to manage their personal investments)