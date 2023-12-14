GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wholesale prices rose in November after a seven month lull

December 14, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
AHMEDABAD : GUJARAT : 01/03/2023 : An Onion wholesaler doing his business at APMC wholesale Market in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, March 01, 2023. Onion prices in Gujarat State have seen a steady decline due to bumper production this season. Photo : VIJAY SONEJI / The Hindu.

After seven successive months of deflation, India’s wholesale prices rose 0.26% in November, with primary food articles seeing a sharp 8.2% uptick, fuelled by a 21.6% spurt in pulses, 10%-plus rise in vegetables and paddy, and onion prices more than doubling from a year earlier to rise 101%.

Wholesale food prices rose 4.7% in November compared to just 1.07% in the previous month, and were 2% higher on a month-on-month basis. Prices of primary articles rose 4.8% in November from 1.8% in October, while fuel and power prices were 4.6% lower than November last year but 0.8% higher than October.

Manufactured products’ prices remained in deflation though at the slightest rate since at least three months, declining 0.64% from November 2022 levels. Compared to October though, they were higher by 0.07%.

Food prices up

Within primary articles, food articles’ prices were up a sharp 8.2% with paddy and vegetables up 10.4%, pulses rising 21.6%, onions up 101.24%, milk 8% and fruits 8.4%. While cereals inflation stood at 7.12% compared to almost 13% a year ago, wheat prices were up 2.55% from 18.1% last November.

Potatoes were the only food item to offer some relief at the wholesale price level, dipping 27.2% from last November when they were up 13.75%. Eggs, meat and fish prices were up by a relatively milder 1.44% in November.

Compared to October, the WPI was up by 0.53% in November, the highest sequential uptick in four months. This was the case with the primary articles and food index as well that were sequentially up 1.3% and 1.95%, respectively, in November.

The Commerce and Industry Ministry attributed November’s uptick, from -0.52% inflation in October, primarily to an increase in the prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufactured goods. The ministry also revised the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) upwards for September, updating the inflation rate for the month to -0.07% from -0.26% estimated earlier.

Citing early December trends for food prices. rating firm ICRA said it expects the inflation rate to rise further to 1.5%-1.7% this month.

