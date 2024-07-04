Whiteland Corporation to build the first Westin Residences in India

+

Whiteland Corporation, a real estate developer, said it had signed an agreement with Marriott International, Inc. to bring Westin Residences to Gurugram, India.

“The total investment for the project is estimated at around ₹5,600 crore, which includes construction cost ₹5,000 crore and land cost of ₹600 crore. The topline of the project is pegged at ₹15,000 crore,” the company said in a statement. Located along the Dwarka Expressway, Westin Residences Gurugram is expected to be the largest branded residences and the first standalone residential, without a hotel on-site, property in India under the Westin brand, the company added. The first phase, consisting of 674 exclusive residences, will open for bookings in the second quarter of this financial year. It will feature three- and four-bedroom residences ranging from 235 sqm to 386sqm, where homeowners will have access to high-end amenities. Pankaj Pal, Managing Director, Whiteland Corporation said, “We believe this unique proposition will herald in a new era in the Indian real estate.” “The Westin Residences Gurugram, will redefine premium home ownership with exceptional service and attention to detail, offering a prestigious address that will bring pride and joy to its residents,” he said. “We are delighted to have signed an agreement with Whiteland to introduce the first Westin Residences to India,” said John Hearns, Senior Vice President, Global Residential Operations, Marriott International.

