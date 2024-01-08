GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Whiteland Corporation appoints Pankaj Pal as its new MD

January 08, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Pankaj Pal, Managing Director, Whiteland Corporation

Real estate company Whiteland Corporation has announced the appointment of Pankaj Pal as its new Managing Director.

In this role, Mr. Pal will spearhead the company’s strategic initiatives and drive forward ambitious business plans, the company said in a statement.

Mr. Pal, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus, embarked on a real estate career in 1991 and had previously worked with the Eros Group, Great Eastern (now Mahindra Realty), Vatika Group, Ireo, M3M, AIPL, and Landmark Group.

Navdeep Sardana, Founder Chairman, Whiteland Corporation in a statement said, “With an impressive 33 years of extensive experience, Pankaj brings invaluable and strong leadership capabilities to our team. His management style aligns seamlessly with the values and culture of Whiteland Corporation which encompasses integrity, client-centric approach, sustainability, and the coexistence of all entities in a congenial ecosystem.”

“The opportunity to engage in collaboration with Navdeep Sardana, the Founder Chairman of the company, is especially compelling. His dynamic professionalism, underscored by an exemplary work ethic and integrity, has positioned him as a distinguished figure in the industry. I eagerly anticipate contributing to the ongoing success and growth trajectory of Whiteland Corporation under his esteemed leadership,” Mr. Pal said.

