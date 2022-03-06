When you want to take back what you have given

In the previous instalment of Cover Note, we saw that we can buy a life insurance policy under the Married Women’s Property Act, 1847 thus creating an irreversible trust, protected by the law, of the policy proceeds favouring the wife and/or children as beneficiaries. The policyholder himself cannot change his mind and reverse this decision.

Nominations, on the other hand can be made anytime and cancelled, modified or replaced, as time goes by. They can also be in favour of one person or several and you can specify the percentage that each person should get. You can nominate minors with additional formalities, and your nominee can be a distant relative or a friend. You can also make successive nominations to provide for a scenario where Nominee B gets the money if Nominee A pre-deceases you.

Just to recap, a nomination is your instruction to the financial institution (in this case the insurance company) and the same concept applies to bank and securities accounts and specific investments. You are telling the organisation that, on your demise, it can pay the amount outstanding on your financial instrument to the nominated person. With that the responsibility of the organisation is complete. Whether that nominated person is your intended final beneficiary does not enter this arrangement.

If you want to nominate your daughter on your life policy because she lives in India and can do the paperwork to claim the money, but want her to share the money equally with your son who lives elsewhere, its up to you to create that family arrangement in the most suitable way.

Make your nominations even as you make the investment, get written (stamped and signed) acknowledgements with a date and reference number and file them safely. Do tell your daughter where these papers are. Each time you modify your nomination (which can be done through a will too), go through the same process. The last nomination will override the earlier ones.

An assignment is a different kind of arrangement for the proceeds of your life insurance policy. It is a legal transfer of rights, title and policy ownership from you, the policyholder, to another person out of love and affection or a financial liability, or to an institutional lender like a housing loan company, your own insurer in case of a policy loan. It has to be done through an endorsement on the policy contract.

Assignments can be absolute or conditional and the assignee has legal recourse to uphold the assignment. And last but not the least, the assignee is entitled to the policy proceeds.

If nomination and assignment are important, it is as important if not more to reverse or modify them when needed.

We saw modifications of nominations earlier. You have to be equally alert in cancelling the assignments on your policy at the right time. In other words, you may have to give away your policy rights, but you have to reclaim or take them back at the appropriate time too.

For example, if your loan has been repaid, ensure you do the paperwork for cancelling the assignment against it so you free your policy up. An uncancelled assignment can lead to paperwork wrangles when the policy matures or the policyholder dies. When you cancel an assignment on a nominated policy, the nomination is revived.

There are many permutations and combinations of these situations and you would do well to get detailed advice and guidance from your insurer so that your family inherits your legacy and not legwork.

The bottom line is taking back is as important as giving!

(The writer is a business journalist specialising in insurance & corporate history)