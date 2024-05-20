Wheels India Q4 PAT jumps 64.3% to ₹36.8 crore

Wheels India Ltd. reported fourth-quarter net profit grew 64.3% to ₹36.8 crore compared with ₹22.4 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was lower at ₹1,167 crore as compared with ₹1,172 crore in the same period last year. For FY24, the company’s net profit increased 8.6% to ₹67.9 crore as compared with ₹62.5 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the full year increased 6.3% to ₹4,619 crore compared with ₹4,345 crore in the previous year. The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹7.39 per share.

“Exports did well for us in FY24 registering a 24.5 % growth. Earthmover wheels, aluminium wheels and hydraulic cylinders were the prime drivers of growth on the export front. The company’s air suspension business did well along with growth in the bus market,” said Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India Ltd.

On the newer segments for Wheels India, Mr. Ram said, “We have been able to profitably ramp up machining of windmill castings and will continue to grow this. Another area with a lot of promise for growth, both in the domestic and export markets, is hydraulic cylinders.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.