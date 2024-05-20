ADVERTISEMENT

Wheels India Q4 PAT jumps 64.3% to ₹36.8 crore

Published - May 20, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wheels India Ltd. reported fourth-quarter net profit grew 64.3% to ₹36.8 crore compared with ₹22.4 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was lower at ₹1,167 crore as compared with ₹1,172 crore in the same period last year. For FY24, the company’s net profit increased 8.6% to ₹67.9 crore as compared with ₹62.5 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the full year increased 6.3% to ₹4,619 crore compared with ₹4,345 crore in the previous year.  The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹7.39 per share.

“Exports did well for us in FY24 registering a 24.5 % growth. Earthmover wheels, aluminium wheels and hydraulic cylinders were the prime drivers of growth on the export front. The company’s air suspension business did well along with growth in the bus market,” said Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India Ltd.

On the newer segments for Wheels India, Mr. Ram said, “We have been able to profitably ramp up machining of windmill castings and will continue to grow this. Another area with a lot of promise for growth, both in the domestic and export markets, is hydraulic cylinders.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US