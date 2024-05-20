GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Wheels India Q4 PAT jumps 64.3% to ₹36.8 crore

Published - May 20, 2024 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Wheels India Ltd. reported fourth-quarter net profit grew 64.3% to ₹36.8 crore compared with ₹22.4 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 was lower at ₹1,167 crore as compared with ₹1,172 crore in the same period last year. For FY24, the company’s net profit increased 8.6% to ₹67.9 crore as compared with ₹62.5 crore in the previous year. Revenue for the full year increased 6.3% to ₹4,619 crore compared with ₹4,345 crore in the previous year.  The Board has recommended a dividend of ₹7.39 per share.

“Exports did well for us in FY24 registering a 24.5 % growth. Earthmover wheels, aluminium wheels and hydraulic cylinders were the prime drivers of growth on the export front. The company’s air suspension business did well along with growth in the bus market,” said Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India Ltd.

On the newer segments for Wheels India, Mr. Ram said, “We have been able to profitably ramp up machining of windmill castings and will continue to grow this. Another area with a lot of promise for growth, both in the domestic and export markets, is hydraulic cylinders.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.