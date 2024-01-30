GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wheels India Q3 net impacted by low demand and floods

January 30, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Wheel India Managing Director Srivats Ram hopes that the Indian economy to show reasonable growth post elections.

Wheel India Managing Director Srivats Ram hopes that the Indian economy to show reasonable growth post elections.

Wheels India Ltd. standalone net profit for the December quarter contracted by 18% to ₹13 crore over the year earlier period due to low demand in the tractor and mining wheel segments and floods.

Revenue from operations rose 13% to ₹1,131 crore driven by a strong recovery in exports. Exports grew to ₹307 crore from ₹205 crore, the leading manufacturer of wheels for trucks and agricultural tractors among others said in a statement.

“The profits in Q3 were impacted by low demand in the tractor and mining wheel segments and by the floods that affected our Padi plant in the first week of December. There was no power for a week at our plant in Padi, and we were not able to run it to full capacity in that period,” said MD Srivats Ram.

“Despite slowing down of the economy in some geographies, we managed to grow our exports for the fourth consecutive quarter. When compared to Q3 of last year, growth came in the machining of castings for windmills and in hydraulic cylinders, apart from aluminium wheels,” he said.

On the near-term outlook, Mr. Srivats said, “While the global economy is likely to slow down next year, we are hopeful of continuing to grow our exports. On the domestic front, we expect the Indian economy to show reasonable growth post elections.”

