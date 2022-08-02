Business

Wheels India Q1 net grows 5%

Srivats Ram | Photo Credit: S.R.Raghunathan
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 02, 2022 18:48 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 18:53 IST

Steel wheels manufacturer Wheels India Ltd. recorded a 5% growth in standalone net profit for the first quarter ended June to ₹10.7 crore.

Revenue increased 58% to ₹1,053 crore, while material costs rose 66% to ₹822 crore, the company said in a statement.

“The demand for trucks, agricultural tractors and passenger vehicles in India was healthy, albeit with semiconductor shortages affecting some segments,” said Srivats Ram, MD. “There was a notable growth in the commercial vehicle segment from the low base of the previous year,” he added.

“While, there remain prospects for growth in exports, there are early signs of slowdown in the global economy,” he said.

In terms of the challenges faced, Mr. Ram said, “In the industrial component segment, there were significant additional logistical costs that incurred to meet customer schedules.”

