Wheels India pegs demand for cast aluminium wheels to grow this year

Automobile wheel-maker Wheels India Ltd. said it expected the demand for cast aluminium wheels to grow this year.

The company breached the milestone of ₹1,000 crore in exports last year. The foundation has been built to grow the exports market along with customers in the coming years, company chairman S. Ram told shareholders at the 63rd annual general body meeting.

Wheels India was able to increase production of forged aluminium wheels for sale in Europe and in the U.S., he said.

"Last year, we saw the first full-year of production of cast aluminium wheels from the new plant at Thervoy Kandigai (near Chennai). The wheels are sold to the largest aftermarket distributor of cast aluminium wheels in the world," he said.

"The demand is expected to grow this year", he said.

The company witnessed a strong revival in the construction equipment industry last year as demand in most 'economies' registered a recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic and the demand was expected to remain strong this year, Mr. Ram said.

On the windmill segment, he said Europe was facing an energy crisis following the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He said it should improve the prospects for the global windmill industry to which Wheels India supplies parts.

The chairman also said Wheels India recorded some growth in the commercial vehicle segment and that the demand for small, light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicles was increasing after the steep decline witnessed for two years due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The automotive industry should see an improvement this year with 'moderation of commodity inflation' and 'improving availability' of parts, he said.

Referring to the merger of Sundaram Hydraulics with Wheels India following the approval from the board, he said it was likely to help grow hydraulic products manufactured by Sundaram Hydraulics for the construction industry in which sector Wheels India has a ‘strong strategic relationship’ with customers.